Dr. Saad Chaudhary, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.