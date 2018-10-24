Dr. Bitar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saad Bitar, MD
Overview
Dr. Saad Bitar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
-
1
Vivian F Moynihan MD2 Memorial Dr Ste 102, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (314) 653-5125
-
2
Saint Anthonys Health Center1 Saint Anthonys Way, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-2571
-
3
St Louis Cardiology Consultants Ltd.11133 Dunn Rd Ste 2346, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 653-5125
-
4
Christian Hospital Physician Billing Services LLC11125 Dunn Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 839-5522
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Jersey Community Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic heart Specialist and straight shooter and communicator.
About Dr. Saad Bitar, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
1598758583
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bitar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bitar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bitar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bitar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bitar speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.