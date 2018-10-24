See All Cardiologists in Alton, IL
Dr. Saad Bitar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Saad Bitar, MD

Cardiology
3 (5)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Saad Bitar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Bitar works at St Louis Cardiology Consultants in Alton, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Martha Grogan, MD
Dr. Martha Grogan, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. John Bois, MD
Dr. John Bois, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Omar Ezzeddine, MD
Dr. Omar Ezzeddine, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vivian F Moynihan MD
    2 Memorial Dr Ste 102, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 653-5125
  2. 2
    Saint Anthonys Health Center
    1 Saint Anthonys Way, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 465-2571
  3. 3
    St Louis Cardiology Consultants Ltd.
    11133 Dunn Rd Ste 2346, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 653-5125
  4. 4
    Christian Hospital Physician Billing Services LLC
    11125 Dunn Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 839-5522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alton Memorial Hospital
  • Christian Hospital
  • Jersey Community Hospital
  • OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Disease
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bitar?

    Oct 24, 2018
    Fantastic heart Specialist and straight shooter and communicator.
    — Oct 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saad Bitar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Saad Bitar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bitar to family and friends

    Dr. Bitar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bitar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Saad Bitar, MD.

    About Dr. Saad Bitar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598758583
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bitar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bitar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bitar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bitar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Saad Bitar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.