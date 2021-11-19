See All Allergists & Immunologists in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Saad Bakhaya, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Saad Bakhaya, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from KUWAIT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE/ HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.

Dr. Bakhaya works at Saad Bakhaya MD in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA and Santa Clarita, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saad Bakhaya MD
    1629 W Avenue J Ste 116, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 945-1511
  2. 2
    Saad Bakhaya MD
    23734 Valencia Blvd Ste 205, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 945-1511
  3. 3
    Saad Bakhaya MD
    23504 Lyons Ave Ste 102B, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 945-1511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 19, 2021
    Wonderful, wonderful doctor! I recently had a severe food reaction so I went to see Dr. Bakhaya. It was such a pleasant experience. I didn’t wait at all in the office to see him and his staff is wonderful too! Highly recommend him if you have allergies or would like to get tested.
    Megan Knowles — Nov 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Saad Bakhaya, MD
    About Dr. Saad Bakhaya, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1164510285
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hospital-Cornell Med Center
    • University Of Connecticut-Waterbury Hospital
    • KUWAIT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE/ HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    • Kuwait University
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saad Bakhaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakhaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bakhaya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bakhaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakhaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakhaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakhaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakhaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

