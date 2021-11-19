Overview

Dr. Saad Bakhaya, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from KUWAIT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE/ HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bakhaya works at Saad Bakhaya MD in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA and Santa Clarita, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.