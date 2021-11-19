Dr. Saad Bakhaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakhaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Bakhaya, MD
Overview
Dr. Saad Bakhaya, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from KUWAIT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE/ HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Saad Bakhaya MD1629 W Avenue J Ste 116, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-1511
-
2
Saad Bakhaya MD23734 Valencia Blvd Ste 205, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 945-1511
-
3
Saad Bakhaya MD23504 Lyons Ave Ste 102B, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 Directions (661) 945-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, wonderful doctor! I recently had a severe food reaction so I went to see Dr. Bakhaya. It was such a pleasant experience. I didn’t wait at all in the office to see him and his staff is wonderful too! Highly recommend him if you have allergies or would like to get tested.
About Dr. Saad Bakhaya, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1164510285
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital-Cornell Med Center
- University Of Connecticut-Waterbury Hospital
- KUWAIT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE/ HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- Kuwait University
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakhaya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakhaya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakhaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakhaya speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakhaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakhaya.
