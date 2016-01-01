Dr. Saad Alsaab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsaab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Alsaab, MD
Overview
Dr. Saad Alsaab, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from King Saud University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Alsaab works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular and Heart Rhythm Associates27700 Highway 290 Ste 460, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 281-7746
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alsaab?
About Dr. Saad Alsaab, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1003006107
Education & Certifications
- University of Ottawa Heart Institute
- University of British Columbia
- King Saud University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsaab accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsaab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsaab works at
Dr. Alsaab has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsaab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsaab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsaab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.