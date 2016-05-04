Dr. Al-Hariri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saad Al-Hariri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saad Al-Hariri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springfield, VA. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Al-Hariri works at
Locations
Brandon Ave. Pediatrics6126 Brandon Ave, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (571) 830-6337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Al-Hariri as a Pediatrician. He has been our sole Pediatrician to my two children for almost 4 years and I am very happy and satisfied with his work. He is a very experienced and knowledgeable doctor with over 35 years of experience. He listens to any concerns that we may have, develops a plan of action and is always friendly and professional. Recently, he also opened a practice in Springfield which has become even more convenient for my family to go! A+
About Dr. Saad Al-Hariri, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1720196306
Education & Certifications
- SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
