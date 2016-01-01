See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD

Ophthalmology
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Ahmad works at Kovach Eye Institute in Chicago, IL with other offices in South Barrington, IL, Naperville, IL, Elmhurst, IL and Itasca, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kovach Eye Institute
    150 N Michigan Ave Ste 2008, Chicago, IL 60601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 833-9621
  2. 2
    Kovach Eye Institute
    100 W Higgins Rd Unit L75, South Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 833-9621
  3. 3
    Kovach Eye Institute
    1960 Springbrook Square Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 833-9621
  4. 4
    Elmhurst Location
    152 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 833-9621
  5. 5
    Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Illinois
    1300 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 150, Itasca, IL 60143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 833-9621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ahmad to family and friends

    Dr. Ahmad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ahmad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD.

    About Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881613297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kresge Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke Eye Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.