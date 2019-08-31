Dr. S Brenda Moorthy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Brenda Moorthy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. S Brenda Moorthy, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Moorthy works at
Locations
Phoenix Office19646 N 27th Ave Ste 108, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 374-3440
West Valley9179 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moorthy is an excellent surgeon and is one of the kindest surgeons I have met. She is extremely skilled makes sure scarring is minimal in addition she works with wonderful plastic surgeons. Her skill is unparalleled and her kindness is very unlike most surgeons. Her staff is excellent at coordinating appointments with other physicians. I got a second opinion from Mayo Clinic, not impressed. Being a physician myself I will surely recommend her to patients, family and friends. 10 stars!
About Dr. S Brenda Moorthy, DO
- Breast Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1124019575
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Moorthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moorthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moorthy has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moorthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moorthy speaks Tamil.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.