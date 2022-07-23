Dr. S Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Yoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. S Yoon, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Union General Hospital.
Locations
Emory Orthopaedic and Spine59 Executive Park South NE Ste 3000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He informed me of what to expect and was very accurate
About Dr. S Yoon, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian Hospital
- University of California San Francisco
- Yale University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
