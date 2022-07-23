See All Spine Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. S Yoon, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (173)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. S Yoon, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Union General Hospital.

Dr. Yoon works at Emory At Sugarloaf in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Orthopaedic and Spine
    59 Executive Park South NE Ste 3000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Union General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 173 ratings
    Patient Ratings (173)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 23, 2022
    He informed me of what to expect and was very accurate
    John Karluk — Jul 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. S Yoon, MD
    About Dr. S Yoon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1992810105
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. S Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    173 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

