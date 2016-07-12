Dr. Shannon Peveto Tomecko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peveto Tomecko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Peveto Tomecko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shannon Peveto Tomecko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Peveto Tomecko works at
Pediatric Center of Las Colinas7200 State Highway 161 Ste 350, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 401-0700
Tuscan Professional Building701 Tuscan Dr Ste 285, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 401-0700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr.Tomecko is a wonderful pediatrician. I like the way she responds when the parents are in need of something. She is always there to answer any questions you may have. Such a wonderful human.Love her.
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Pediatrics
