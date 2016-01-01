Dr. S Todd Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Todd Lawson, MD
Overview
Dr. S Todd Lawson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Baptist Heart501 Marshall St Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 969-6404
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. S Todd Lawson, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.