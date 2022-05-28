Dr. S Samuel Bederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Samuel Bederman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. S Samuel Bederman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Restore Orthopedics and Spine Center1120 W La Veta Ave Ste 300, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 332-5484
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Explains Conditions Well
About Dr. S Samuel Bederman, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- University of Toronto Division of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Toronto
- University of Western Ontario
- Orthopedic Surgery
