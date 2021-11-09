Dr. S Rubina Inamdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inamdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Rubina Inamdar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. S Rubina Inamdar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Best physician experience I’ve ever had. Brilliant mind with a kind heart to go with it - what more can you can for?! Highly recommend
- Allergy & Immunology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1316981905
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Inamdar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Inamdar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Inamdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inamdar has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Hives and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inamdar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Inamdar speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Inamdar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inamdar.
