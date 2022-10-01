Overview

Dr. Lawrence Rothman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Rothman works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.