Overview

Dr. Steven Meyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Hermann Area District Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Meyer works at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.