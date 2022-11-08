Dr. S Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. S Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Alberta Fac Med and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 295, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 691-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All of team extremely professional and informative. Dr. Mehta epitomizes excellence in his field. Very caring.
About Dr. S Mehta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184600041
Education & Certifications
- McGill U
- U Alta Hosp
- University of Alberta Fac Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
