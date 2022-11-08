Overview

Dr. S Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Alberta Fac Med and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Mehta works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.