Dr. S Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. S Kelly, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Oklahoma City5101 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 752-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated by Dr. Kelly before I moved away and not only him but his whole staff were very kind but the only issue that should be taken a note of is his up front staff. They either put you on hold until you get tired of waiting and hang up or if you leave a message for an appointment they seem to forget to call you back by the end of the day. That is not good for his business and I am sure that he in generous with their paycheck. I called yesterday morning to make an appointment and stayed by my phone until 7:00 p.m. just in case they were overbooked but no call back and when you call them, I was not even sure that I reached a Dr.’s office because of the recording. Try it doc and you will see what I mean. Other than that, he explains everything to you and let’s you make a choice as to which avenue you should take to ease your pain.
About Dr. S Kelly, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1134167455
Education & Certifications
- Saint Anthony Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
