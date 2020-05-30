Overview

Dr. S Kelly, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Kelly works at Oklahoma Pain Center in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.