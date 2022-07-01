See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arden, NC
Dr. S Jarrett, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (19)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. S Jarrett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Haywood Regional Medical Center, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.

Dr. Jarrett works at Asheville Orthopaedic Associates in Arden, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asheville Orthopedic Associates
    310 Long Shoals Rd Ste 201, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 252-7331
  2. 2
    Asheville Orthopaedic Associates P.A.
    111 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 252-7331
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Haywood Regional Medical Center
  • Mission Hospital
  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2022
    I found Dr Jarrett by calling the UNC hospitals in tears. Previously, I had spent 5 months looking for a solution to my painful R knee that was already replaced. I saw 2 doctors with Emerge Ortho and spent 8 weeks with the Energe PT group. The answer was always " I don't think I can help you." When I switched to Pisgah PT - They saw a definite problem and told me to get checked out by another Ortho group. My first appointment with Dr Jarrett was AMAZING. He did not dismiss my pain. He watched me walk and looked at my x-rays, then told me that he could help me. I had destroyed both my medial & posterior ligaments and was walking on a very unstable knee. He couldn't believe that I was in such bad shape. My revision surgery was May 27th and I have a very good outcome and no pain. Dr Jarrett is a kind, caring and an excellent surgeon. Run , don't walk to see this physician!
    Susan Dennis — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. S Jarrett, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356344105
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of North Carolina Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jarrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jarrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jarrett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

