Dr. S Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. S Gordon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
USMD Urology Grapevine1631 Lancaster Dr Ste 350, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 784-0818
Renew MD Medical Spa & Aesthetics320 Morrison Park Dr Ste 120, Southlake, TX 76092 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Renew MD Medical Spa & Aesthetics300 Morrison Park Dr Ste 120, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 678-5388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very experienced and she is genuinely compassionate about what she does and her patients. I truly felt comfortable with her and she helped me get services that would help me accomplish my results. I never felt like this place is salesy, i felt like this place cared about me and my experience.
About Dr. S Gordon, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
