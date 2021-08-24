Dr. S Finn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Finn, MD
Overview
Dr. S Finn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from School Med and Phar D'Angers and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
S. Sam Finn M.D. PA3600 Gaston Ave Ste 856, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-2161
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Finn did a fusion of my L4L5S1 in Feb of 1994. I have had excellent results with my back ever since.
About Dr. S Finn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1962598805
Education & Certifications
- School Med and Phar D'Angers
- Neurosurgery
