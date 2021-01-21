Overview

Dr. S Burnett, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Burnett works at Burnett Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.