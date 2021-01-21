Dr. S Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Burnett, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Burnett Dermatology1545 Mound St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 957-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr. Burnett and Brandon PA have been wonderful! I owe Brandon and Dr. Burnett my life because at 58 they identified a melanoma lesion that didn't look any different to me than my hundreds of spots. I had a biopsy, and promptly was referred for wide excision melanoma surgery. I also had concerns about lymph nodes that they were very accommodating to address. They both have done a very thorough review of my skin and I trust them implicitly. The office staff are friendly, very professional, and have handled covid-19 with utmost care. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. S Burnett, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1063590149
Education & Certifications
- Alt Cosmetic Surg Ctr
- Univ Of S Fl Coll Of Med, Dermatology Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Dermatology
