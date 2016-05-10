Overview

Dr. Suchdeep Bains, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Dameron Hospital, Sutter Amador Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.