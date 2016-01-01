Dr. Sayed Azizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayed Azizi, MD
Dr. Sayed Azizi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Saint Francis Hospital701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 421-4545
Drexel Neurosciences Institute219 N Broad St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (844) 464-6387
- 3 1 Medical Center Blvd Ste 231, Chester, PA 19013 Directions (610) 447-2000
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Sayed Azizi, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Javanese
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Azizi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azizi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azizi speaks Javanese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Azizi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azizi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.