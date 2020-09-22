Dr. Skulski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryszard Skulski, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryszard Skulski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Skulski works at
Locations
Skulski MD PC39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K302, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 773-0700
Desert Regional Immediate Care72605 HIGHWAY 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 404-0135
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an emergency procedure during a major surgery. Dr. Skulski explained what had happened and what he had done while I was out and explained that another procedure was necessary which he performed a week later. All is well now! He spent over an hour talking with me, was kind, and treated me as an intelligent person and not just as a diagnosis. I was lucky that he was on call when I needed emergency care. His office was comfortable and clean and office staff were pleasant. bob rice
About Dr. Ryszard Skulski, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1083611685
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skulski accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skulski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skulski works at
Dr. Skulski has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Murmur and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skulski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skulski speaks Polish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Skulski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skulski.
