Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.



Dr. Gwinn works at EvergreenHealth Sport and Spine Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Deep Brain Stimulation and Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.