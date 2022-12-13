Overview

Dr. Ryan Zuzek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Zuzek works at St. Clair Health-cardiology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.