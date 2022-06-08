Dr. Ryan Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Zimmerman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Locations
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists1400 Front Ave Ste 100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 296-6232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists at Bel Air/ MedStar Health Medical Campus12 Medstar Blvd Ste 300, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 296-6232
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could give Dr. Ryan Zimmerman 10 Stars. He has such a wonderful, compassionate bedside manner. You know he truly cares about his patients. He answered all of my questions and took the time to explain my shoulder procedure. He does not rush your appointment. He is such a gifted Surgeon! I knew I had selected the right Doctor. I had no pain or issues at all after surgery . You can stop your search now for the Best Shoulder, Hand and Elbow Surgeon. Just call the Greater Chesapeake Hand to Shoulder office and The staff will take great care of you!! They are amazing, and Dr. Zimmerman’s receptionist Theresa will give you lots of TLC too. What a wonderful experience. Thank you Dr. Zimmerman
About Dr. Ryan Zimmerman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1164659645
Education & Certifications
- Curtis National Hand Center-Hand Surgery Fellowship
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
