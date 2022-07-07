Overview

Dr. Ryan Woodham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.



Dr. Woodham works at Texas Cardiac Associates in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.