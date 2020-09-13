Dr. Ryan Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Wong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Breastlink Temecula Valley25455 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 894-7056
-
3
Shop On Main230 S Main St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 541-0101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had two surgeries done by Dr.wong. he knows exactly what he is doing. Very thorough and understanding. I am happy the way my surgeries outcome is. Thanks, Dr, Wong. And your team. Liliya, Maria.
About Dr. Ryan Wong, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912101452
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University - Microsurgery Clinical Instructorship
- Louisiana State University - Plastic Surgery
- McGaw (Northwestern Univ) Medical Ctr
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.