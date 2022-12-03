Dr. Ryan Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva College (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Dr. Wong was gentle and kind, and listened patiently to my concerns. I felt comfortable asking questions.
About Dr. Ryan Wong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497070718
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University (GME) & John H Stroger Hospital of Cook County (GME)
- California Pacific Medical Center (GME)
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva College (GME)
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva College (COM)
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.