Dr. Ryan Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Wilson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Locations
1
Spectrabrace Ltd340 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (513) 791-4440
2
Redbank Surgery Center4850 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 791-4440
3
St Elizabeth Medical Center Inc1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2686Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
4
Plastic Surgery Group Inc.4030 Smith Rd Ste 350, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 791-4440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 10:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Right away I was impressed with Dr. Wilson’s bedside manner. He is very gentle and applied a topical numbing gel prior to administering injectable filler into my nasolabial folds and upper lip. My procedure was minimally painful and stress-free. I would entrust his care to any family member or friend.
About Dr. Ryan Wilson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
