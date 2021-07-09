Dr. Ryan Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Williams, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.
Locations
The Er On Lovers Lane5800 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (469) 619-2900
Baylor Scott White Arrhythmia Group- Dallas9330 Poppy Dr Ste 507, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (469) 619-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Williams ,he is the Best. He takes time to explains everything . His Nurse, Stephanie always nice and returns my calls with concerns promptly.
About Dr. Ryan Williams, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760664072
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Stanford University
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
