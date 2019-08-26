Overview

Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Wilkins works at Ankle and Foot Centers of Western New York in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY and Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.