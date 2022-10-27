Dr. Ryan Wicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Wicks, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Wicks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Wicks works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists of Oklahoma Pllc3433 NW 56th St Bldg B, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9935
-
2
Integris Health Edmond4801 Integris Pkwy, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 657-3200
- 3 3400 NW Expressway Ste 420, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9935
-
4
Integris Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue5501 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 604-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wicks?
My appointment was a first visit and consultation. Dr. Wicks took time to explain everything regarding questions I had about a hernia. Very thorough and genial.
About Dr. Ryan Wicks, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1477874394
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wicks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wicks works at
Dr. Wicks has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.