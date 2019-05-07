See All Dermatologists in Boise, ID
Dermatology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ryan Wells, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wells works at Dermatology Clinic of Idaho in Boise, ID with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Clinic of Idaho
    7733 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 376-4265
    Ventura County Dermatology
    3901 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 388-2068

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 07, 2019
    Very professional office. Efficient & comfortable. My wife had quite a large excision of skin cancer on her face and Dr. Wells did a beautiful job closing the wound with a nice cosmetic outcome.
    — May 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Wells, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Wells, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184697658
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ucla Med Ctr/Ucla D Geffen Sch, Emergency Medicine Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wells has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

