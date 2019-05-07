Dr. Ryan Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Wells, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Wells, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology Clinic of Idaho7733 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 376-4265
Ventura County Dermatology3901 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 388-2068
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional office. Efficient & comfortable. My wife had quite a large excision of skin cancer on her face and Dr. Wells did a beautiful job closing the wound with a nice cosmetic outcome.
About Dr. Ryan Wells, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/Ucla D Geffen Sch, Emergency Medicine Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp, Internal Medicine
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
