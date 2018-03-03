Dr. Ryan Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Walsh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 240 W Thomas Rd Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262
- 2 350 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-0683
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?
My husband Jim has consulted Dr. R Walsh and we are pleased with our care plan and decision to work with D.r Walsh help relieve Jim's RLS. We have no complaints and would definitely recommend Dr Walsh to others.
About Dr. Ryan Walsh, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1013129972
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walsh speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.