Dr. Ryan Wallace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Wallace, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Locations
1
Providence Family Medicine Center1201 E 36th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 562-9229
2
Providence Breakthrough3760 Piper St Ste 1108, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 212-6970
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ryan Wallace, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
