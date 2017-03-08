Dr. Wakim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Wakim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Wakim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Highlands Hospital.
Dr. Wakim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
GR&W Inc. DBA Roots and Harmony1005 White Willow Way, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 460-5123
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wakim?
Great doctor !!
About Dr. Ryan Wakim, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1093033789
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wakim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wakim works at
Dr. Wakim has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.