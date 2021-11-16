Overview

Dr. Ryan Wagner, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Wagner works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.