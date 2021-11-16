See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Appleton, WI
Dr. Ryan Wagner, DO

Sports Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ryan Wagner, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Wagner works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton
    820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4849
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Neenah
    1516 S Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4848
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Waupaca
    902 RIVERSIDE DR, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4850
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2021
    As a new patient, I Went in with severe hip/groin pain. Dr Ryan examined me and the X-rays taken by my provider. Gave me options, i chose a cortisone in my groin. I haven’t been this pain free for a year. Would like to say thank you to Dr Ryan.
    Barbara weller — Nov 16, 2021
    About Dr. Ryan Wagner, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1275087207
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Carle Foundation Hospital (Formerly University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

