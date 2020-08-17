Overview

Dr. Ryan Vaughn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Vaughn works at Exhale Sinus and Facial Pain Center in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Chicago, IL, Highland Park, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Grayslake, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.