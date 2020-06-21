Overview

Dr. Ryan Valicek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Baylor College Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Valicek works at FORT BEND RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.