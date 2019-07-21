Dr. Ryan Utarnachitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utarnachitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Utarnachitt, MD
Dr. Ryan Utarnachitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University.
CIG Consultants in Gastroenterology PC3800 S Whitney Ave Ste 200, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 478-4887
The worst part of a colonoscopy is the prep. Dr. Utarnachitt was a pleasant surprise. Very professional and caring. Staff were also very good I actually felt comfortable doing a colonoscopy.
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UCSF Fresno|University of California, San Francisco
- University of California, San Francisco
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Utarnachitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Utarnachitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Utarnachitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Utarnachitt has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Enteritis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Utarnachitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Utarnachitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utarnachitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utarnachitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utarnachitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.