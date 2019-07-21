Overview

Dr. Ryan Utarnachitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University.



Dr. Utarnachitt works at CIG Consultants in Gastroenterology PC in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Enteritis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.