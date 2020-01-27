Overview

Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital.



Dr. Tyner works at Optum New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.