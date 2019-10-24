Overview

Dr. Ryan Turpen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Casey County Hospital, Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Russell County Hospital and T.J. Samson Community Hospital.



Dr. Turpen works at Ephraim Mcdowell Urology in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.