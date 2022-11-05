Dr. Ryan Turley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Turley, MD
Dr. Ryan Turley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - Georgetown3201 S Austin Ave Ste 255, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 501-4287
Office1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-8753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Was in on time and condition well explained
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Duke University Medical Center
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Turley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turley has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turley speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Turley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turley.
