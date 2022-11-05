Overview

Dr. Ryan Turley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Turley works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.