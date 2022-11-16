Overview

Dr. Ryan Tubre, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Tubre works at Texas Oncology in Tyler, TX with other offices in Hawkins, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.