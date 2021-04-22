Overview

Dr. Ryan Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University Of Texas and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Thomas works at Orthopedic Associates of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.