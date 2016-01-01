Overview

Dr. Ryan Tedford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Tedford works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.