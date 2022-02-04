Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Tarantola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bay Eyes Spectacular Inc.1624 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (855) 573-8462Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Alabata Eye Center, Crestview, FL 325391299 Industrial Dr, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 634-4342
-
3
Monroeville Eye Care166 Lindberg Ave, Atmore, AL 36502 Directions (850) 476-6759
-
4
Retina Specialty Institute5150 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 476-6759
-
5
Retina Specialty Institute2000 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 664-7887
-
6
Retina Specialty Institute411 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (850) 476-6759
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarantola?
I've developed several serious eye conditions due to undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes. The damage is done. We moved to Florida from Michigan so I had to find a new team of medical providers. I must have hit pay dirt because every one of them has been superb. Dr. T. told me it's time to start the eye injections. I was extremely anxious, petrified to be honest. He and his staff explained it all and pouf! All done!
About Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1316094139
Education & Certifications
- Univesity Of Iowa
- Vanderbilt University
- Forest Park Hosp
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Washington University, St Louis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarantola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarantola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarantola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarantola works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarantola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarantola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarantola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarantola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.