Dr. Ryan Swan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Swan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Swan works at
Locations
Health Quest Medical Practice - NDH General Surgery45 Reade Pl Fl 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swan?
A fabulous doctor.. Sp professional compassion and so kind.
About Dr. Ryan Swan, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1922325539
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
