Dr. Ryan Swan, MD

General Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Swan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Swan works at Health Quest Medical Practice - NDH General Surgery in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Quest Medical Practice - NDH General Surgery
    45 Reade Pl Fl 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845) 483-6920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2022
    A fabulous doctor.. Sp professional compassion and so kind.
    Theresa C — Feb 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Swan, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Swan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922325539
    Education & Certifications

    • Carolinas Medical Center
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swan works at Health Quest Medical Practice - NDH General Surgery in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Swan’s profile.

    Dr. Swan has seen patients for Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

