Dr. Ryan Swan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Swan works at Health Quest Medical Practice - NDH General Surgery in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.