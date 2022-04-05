Overview

Dr. Ryan Stern, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.



Dr. Stern works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Sinusitis and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

