Dr. Ryan Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Stern, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Locations
Federal Way34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Is a miracle worker, really cares about his patients
About Dr. Ryan Stern, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Otolaryngology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stern using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Ear Ache, Sinusitis and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.